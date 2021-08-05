Star Bulk Carriers EPS misses by $0.18, beats on revenue

  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 misses by $0.18; GAAP EPS of $1.22 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $311.41M (+113.1% Y/Y) beats by $55.42M.

  • Petros Pappas, Chief Executive Officer of Star Bulk, commented: “We are pleased to report a record quarter in profitability for Starbulk, with Q2 2021 Net Income of $124.2 million and daily TCE per vessel across the fleet of $22,927. Our chartering coverage for Q3 is at $28,345 for 65.7% of Q3 available days but as we continue to expect a strong market for Q4, we have kept our fleet mostly spot trading."

  • Press Release
