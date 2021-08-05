Clean Energy Fuels dips lower following mixed Q2 results
Aug. 05, 2021 5:21 PM ETClean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)CLNEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) -0.8% post-market after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.01/share compared with a $0.02 loss in the prior-year period.
- The company reported a Q2 GAAP loss of $79.7M compared with a year-ago loss of $6.7M, saying it was hurt by the Amazon warrant charges.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA rose to $14M from $9.2M in the same period last year.
- Excluding the effects of the Amazon warrant charges and the commodity swap and customer fueling contracts unrealized losses, Clean Energy reported Q2 revenues rose 29% Y/Y to $79M from $61.3M in the year-earlier quarter.
- The company said it delivered 101.4M gallons in the quarter, up 13% Y/Y, due to the lifting of COVID-19 related restrictions.
- "There continues to be an increasing understanding of the role our renewable fuel can play today in addressing climate change," President and CEO Andrew Littlefair said.
- In a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha, IncomeBent Investments says Clean Energy's recent deal with Amazon "has the potential to be a game-changer for the company."