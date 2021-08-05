Jamieson Wellness Inc. beats on revenue

Aug. 05, 2021 5:41 PM ETJamieson Wellness Inc. (JWLLF)JWLLFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCPK:JWLLF): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29; GAAP EPS of $0.28.
  • Revenue of $110.6M (+18.7% Y/Y) beats by $25.77M.
  • The Company is increasing its outlook for fiscal 2021 and anticipates revenue in a range of $435.0 to $445.0 million, compared with $421.0 to $438.0 million previously vs. consensus of $346.57M, which represents annual growth of 7.8% to 10.2%. The Company anticipates adjusted EBITDA in a range of $97.0 to $100.0 million, narrowed from a previous range of $95.0 to $100.0 million, and now anticipates adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.27 to $1.32 compared with $1.24 to $1.32 previously.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.