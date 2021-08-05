Jamieson Wellness Inc. beats on revenue
Aug. 05, 2021 5:41 PM ETJamieson Wellness Inc. (JWLLF)JWLLFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCPK:JWLLF): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29; GAAP EPS of $0.28.
- Revenue of $110.6M (+18.7% Y/Y) beats by $25.77M.
- The Company is increasing its outlook for fiscal 2021 and anticipates revenue in a range of $435.0 to $445.0 million, compared with $421.0 to $438.0 million previously vs. consensus of $346.57M, which represents annual growth of 7.8% to 10.2%. The Company anticipates adjusted EBITDA in a range of $97.0 to $100.0 million, narrowed from a previous range of $95.0 to $100.0 million, and now anticipates adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.27 to $1.32 compared with $1.24 to $1.32 previously.
