Yelp jumps 16% after Q2 revenue beat, surprise profit
Aug. 05, 2021 5:47 PM ET By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is up 15.9% after hours following a Q2 earnings report where revenues jumped and the company swung to a surprise net gain after heavily trimming operating losses.
- Net revenue for the quarter grew 52% to $257 million. It was also up sequentially and $7 million higher than the high end of company guidance.
- Meanwhile the company swung to net income of $4 million, vs. a year-ago net loss of $24 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA jumped 473% to $64 million, with margin up 18 percentage points to 25%.
- “The Yelp of 2021 looks very different than it did when we began implementing our strategic initiatives in 2019," co-founder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman says. It's structurally stronger because “We elevated the pace of product innovation, and made significant progress on our plan to drive advertising revenue growth from our Services categories as well as our Self-serve and Multi-location channels."
- The company also authorized a $250 million increase to its stock repurchase program.
- Cash from operations was $50 million; cash and equivalents came to $558.2 million at quarter-end, vs. $595.9 million as of Dec. 31.
- “Our strong second quarter results give us the confidence to raise our full-year outlook," Chief Financial Officer David Schwarzbach says, and the company has boosted full-year revenue expectations to $1.01 billion-$1.03 billion, vs. consensus for $1.01 billion.
- And the company now expects adjusted EBITDA of $200 million-$220 million.