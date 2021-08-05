B2Gold misses Q2 estimates but says on track for full-year production forecast
Aug. 05, 2021 1:10 PM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG)BTGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- B2Gold (BTG -3.7%) trades lower after Q2 net income, sales volume and revenues, and cash flow all fell compared to the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 net income fell to $74M from $138M a year earlier; cash flow used by operating activities totaled $8M compared to year-ago cash flow generated of $238M.
- Q2 consolidated gold revenue fell 18% Y/Y to $363M on sales of ~200K oz. at an average price of $1,814/oz., compared to $442M on sales of 257.1K oz. at an average price of $1,719/oz. in the same quarter last year.
- For the full year, the company expects consolidated gold production from its three operating mines will be significantly weighted to H2 due to the planned higher waste stripping campaigns at both the Fekola and Otjikoto mines which were largely completed during H1.
- B2Gold said it remains on track to meet or exceed the high end of its full-year total gold production guidance range of 970K-1.03M oz., including 50K-60K attributable oz. projected from the Calibre mine, with total consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $870-$910/oz.
- B2Gold's Q2 production was a significant decline, representing the company's lowest output since Q3 2017. Fun Trading writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.