Eastman Chemical upped to Buy at BofA as shares overlook growth
Aug. 05, 2021 1:56 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)EMNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eastman Chemical (EMN +1.4%) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $140 price target at Bank of America, which sees an attractive entry point for investors with shares trading off their highs.
- Shares fell despite the recent Q2 earnings beat, helped by improving commodity spreads in the Chemical Intermediates business, but margin contraction was sharper than expected at Additives & Functional Products and Advanced Materials as outages and raw material pressure pinched profitability, BofA analyst MAtthew DeYoe says, adding that Eastman's business model helps balance out this pressure.
- "We see plenty of opportunity for top line driven, value-add growth over the next 24 months such that earnings should continue to improve from here, even with a material correction in CI," DeYoe writes, adding that "investors may require time to get past the overearning in CI, but focusing solely on this will prove short-sighted."
