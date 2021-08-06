Alphatec prices upsized $275M convertible notes offering

Aug. 06, 2021 3:32 AM ETAlphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC)ATECBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) has priced its upsized offering of $275M of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2026 (from $250) in a private offering.
  • Initial purchasers are ranted an option to purchase an additional $41.25M of notes.
  • The initial conversion rate is 54.5316 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents ~$18.34/share.
  • Estimated net proceeds of ~$266.2M will be used to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions, to repurchase ~1.806M common shares from certain purchasers of notes and to repay outstanding debt.
  • The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on August 10.
