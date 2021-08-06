Interface EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue; issues Q3 guidance
Aug. 06, 2021 5:34 AM ETInterface, Inc. (TILE)TILEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Interface (NASDAQ:TILE): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.26 in-line.
- Revenue of $295M (+13.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.87M.
- Net sales in the third quarter of 2021 of approximately $310 million to $320 million vs. consensus of $299.67M; Adjusted gross profit percentage in the second half of 2021 of approximately 36% to 37%; Adjusted SG&A expense for the full year of 2021 of approximately $325 million, with the remaining portion spread fairly evenly across the third and fourth quarters of 2021; interest & other expense for the full year of 2021 of approximately $31 million; adjusted effective tax rate for the full year of 2021 is anticipated to be approximately 27%; Capital expenditures of approximately $30 million for full year of 2021; Fully diluted share count at the end of the second quarter of 2021 was 59.1 million shares.
