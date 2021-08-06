BofA Thematic Portfolio deploys its China ADR cash to Big Data: At the Open
Aug. 06, 2021 7:09 AM ETSunrun Inc. (RUN), SNAP, DT, SAPRUN, SNAP, DT, SAPBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor4 Comments
- After exiting Chinese stocks amid the regulatory crackdown by the government that hammered shares, BofA is shifting cash to data stocks and those leveraged to renewables and to Millennials and Gen Z.
- The Thematic Portfolio raised a 5% cash position after selling its Chinese ADRs.
- Portfolio strategist Derek Harris and team are putting two-thirds of that cash (3%) into its Big Data theme, using 2% to buy SAP (NYSE:SAP) and 1% to buy Dynatrace (NYSE:DT).
- Of the remaining third, its adding a 1% stake in Snap (NYSE:SNAP) for its Millennials/GenZ theme and a 1% position in Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) for its Renewables theme.
- Price objective and risks for new picks:
- SAP (SAP) price target of $179 for the ADR. Risks include "the rise of cloud-based vendors and the potential for them to take share" and the "ability to deliver on the revised guidance."
- Dynatrace (DT) price target of $70. Risks include "macroeconomic downturn, increase in competition, ability to hire direct sales reps at a healthy clip, ability to expand into adjacent markets, and ability to sustain high R&D innovation."
- Snap (SNAP) price target of $80. Risks include "further deceleration in user growth that would raise concerns on long-term revenue opportunity (and) pressure on usage due to competing services," plus "concept' valuation that has less support than peers."
- Sunrun (RUN) price target of $71. Risks include "ability to meet cost reduction expectations, MW deployment guidance, Net Energy Metering, debt capital markets given the highly leveraged strategy employed, as well as if the ITC is not extended beyond the current schedule."
- Along with the aforementioned themes, the portfolio holds stocks in the following groups: Autonomous Vehicles, 5G, Robots & Artificial Intelligence, FinTech, Space, Privacy/Cybersecurity, Reshoring, Future of Work, Future of Food, Ageing and Education.
- Check out a recent interview with Dynatrace CEO John Van Siclen, who discusses the evoluation of cloud computing.