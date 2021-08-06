Westlake Chemical prices $1.7B in senior notes offering
Aug. 06, 2021 6:49 AM ETWestlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) priced its earlier announced underwritten public offering of $300M principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2024, $350M principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2041, $600M principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2051 and $450M principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2061.
- Pricing and maturity is as follows:
- Sale of the Notes is scheduled to close on Aug.19
- Net proceeds to be used for funding a portion of the purchase price of its pending acquisitions - Boral Industries, Lasco Fittings and DX Acquisition.
- If offering is not completed, the company will be required to redeem all of the outstanding notes of the applicable series at a redemption price equal to 101% of the principal amount of the notes.