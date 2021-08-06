Fluor EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue, boosts full year adjusted EPS guidance
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.24; GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $3.24B (-13.1% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Second quarter new awards were $1.4 billion, and ending consolidated backlog was $21.1 billion, down from $23.8 billion last quarter.
- luor’s cash and marketable securities at the end of the quarter were $2.7 billion.
- The Company raised full year adjusted EPS guidance to $0.60 to $0.80 per diluted share (prior: $0.46-$0.71) vs. consensus of $0.56.
