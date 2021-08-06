Upwork prices $500M senior notes offering
Aug. 06, 2021 6:56 AM ETUpwork Inc. (UPWK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) priced its $500M principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026; initial purchasers granted 13-day period to purchase up to an additional $75M principal amount of notes.
- Interest is payable semiannually in arrears and will mature on Aug.15, 2026.
- Sale is expected to close on Aug.10 generating net proceeds estimated at $487M.
- The notes will have an initial conversion rate of 15.1338 shares of the common stock per $1K principal amount of notes.
- Shares trading 1.3% higher premarket