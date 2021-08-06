Covestro AG reports Q2 results
Aug. 06, 2021
- Covestro AG (OTCPK:CVVTF): Q2 GAAP €2.32.
- Revenue of €3.9B (+83.5%).
- Net income was €449M (previous year: -€52M), and the free operating cash flow (FOCF) increased significantly to €374M (previous year: €24M).
- EBITDA grew to €817M (>500%).
- Given the positive business performance, Covestro had already raised its outlook for earnings in 2021 as of July 12, 2021. The company has confirmed that guidance and anticipates EBITDA will be €2.7B to €3.1B on the back of an improved outlook for margins in the second half of the year. The FOCF is expected to be between €1.6B and €2.0B and the return on capital employed (ROCE) between 16% and 20%. Core volume growth is expected – unchanged – to be between 10% and 15%, of which around 6 percentage points is attributable to the (RFM) business.
