Baidu launches next-generation autonomous minibuses in China
Aug. 06, 2021 Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)
- Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) launches its next-generation Apolong II autonomous minibuses in Guangzhou Huangpu District in southern China.
- The Apolong II will be deployed in public parks, airports, business districts and residential communities.
- The minibus doesn't have a steering wheel and is powered by the same advanced driving technologies as Baidu's Apollo Robotaxis.
- The Apolong II can be customized to suit a variety of purposes, including for public transport, mobile policing, healthcare and industry scenarios.
- Baidu's (BIDU) Apolong series minibuses went into volume production in 2018 and have since deployed to 22 urban parks such as Beijing, Guangzhou, Xiong'an, Chongqing, and Foshan.
