Baidu launches next-generation autonomous minibuses in China

Aug. 06, 2021 8:06 AM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor6 Comments

Baidu Inc. Headquarters
zorazhuang/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) launches its next-generation Apolong II autonomous minibuses in Guangzhou Huangpu District in southern China.
  • The Apolong II will be deployed in public parks, airports, business districts and residential communities.
  • The minibus doesn't have a steering wheel and is powered by the same advanced driving technologies as Baidu's Apollo Robotaxis.
  • The Apolong II can be customized to suit a variety of purposes, including for public transport, mobile policing, healthcare and industry scenarios.
  • Baidu's (BIDU) Apolong series minibuses went into volume production in 2018 and have since deployed to 22 urban parks such as Beijing, Guangzhou, Xiong'an, Chongqing, and Foshan.
  • Earlier this week, Baidu was among the Chinese tech stocks pulling back after Alibaba reported quarterly results that missed analyst sales estimates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.