Escondida copper mine union says members should get ready to strike
- The union representing workers at the Escondida copper mine in Chile tells its members to prepare for a strike due to slow progress in government-mediated contract talks, Reuters reports, after owner BHP's wage offer was rejected last week.
- The BHP's latest proposal "has not changed substantively and remains far from meeting the needed improvements," the union said in a statement.
- Local labor laws require five days of mediation after a contract is rejected, followed by a possible five-day extension if a deal cannot be reached.
- Copper prices are higher today but remain lower for the week on concerns that demand in China, which is coping with a new coronavirus outbreak, will weaken.
- "Dr. Copper is supposed to give a good reading of how the economy is doing, and I think we are in limbo phase right now," WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah tells Reuters. "Economic growth is back but there's some doubt with the Delta variant."
- London benchmark copper recently was +0.8% to $9,566/ton but down ~1% from last Friday and well below its record high of $10,747.50 set in May.