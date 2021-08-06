Ocugen Q2 R&D expenses surged driven by licensing cost for COVAXIN in Canada
Aug. 06, 2021 8:09 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) reports financial results for Q2 ended June 30, 2021.
- The company did not record any revenue for the quarter ended June 30.
- R&D expenses were $18.9M, including a $15M up-front payment to Bharat Biotech for the right and license to COVAXIN development, manufacturing, and commercialization in Canada, compared to $1.6M for prior year.
- Ocugen reported a $0.13 net loss per share vs. $0.19 loss per share for Q2 2020.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $115.8M as of June 30, compared to $24.2M as of December 31, 2020.
- The company’s partner, Bharat Biotech of India, completed and posted its Phase 3 trial results for COVAXIN demonstrating 77.8% efficacy against overall COVID-19 disease, 93.4% efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease and 65.2% against the Delta variant, B.1.617.2.
- Discussions with the U.S. FDA are ongoing, and Ocugen is still proceeding with a strategy focused on the agency’s requested BLA pathway and determining requirements to support such submission.