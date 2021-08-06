Global Payments, International Money Express upgraded to Outperform at BMO
Aug. 06, 2021 8:18 AM ETInternational Money Express, Inc. (IMXI), GPNBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) gets upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets as analyst James Fotheringham believes shares overreacted to the company's conservative 2021 guidance, spurred by uncertainty surrounding potential Delta variant impacts.
- The analyst sees further M&A announcements as positive catalysts after management reiterated in its Q2 earnings that MA& aid a capital allocation priority.
- Global Payments (GPN) stock rises 1.2% in premarket trading.
- His Outperform rating on the stock contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and agrees with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (19 Very Bullish, 8 Bullish, 6 Neutral).
- Fotheringham also upgrades International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Outperform on valuation and fundamentals. He expects robust earnings growth as the company "is gaining share in core geographies, accelerating growth in emerging markets, expanding its geographical footprint, growing its agent base, investing in digital and refinancing expensive debt."
- IMXI stock climbs 2.0% in premarket.
- The Outperform rating aligns with the Bullish Quant rating and the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 3 Neutral).
- Earlier this week, Global Payments Q2 earnings show operating margin growth.