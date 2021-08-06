Twist Bioscience posts Q2 topline beat, raises FY forecast

DNA Technology
BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

  • Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) reported second-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates and raised its financial forecast for the year.
  • Quarterly revenue increased 65% to $35.02M, beating analysts' average estimate by $2.59M.
  • FY21 Guidance: revenue to be in the range of $129M-$132M consensus of $127.59M; Synbio revenue including Ginkgo Bioworks is expected to be in the range of $54M to $56M; NGS revenue is estimated to be in the range of $69M to $70M; Gross margin is expected to be 38% to 40%; Net loss is expected to be about $150M.
  • Total orders received for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $39.1M, compared to $24.7M for the same period of fiscal 2020.
  • Research and development expenses for the quarter were $19.8M compared to $10.4M in the same period last year.
  • Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $40M, or $0.82 per share, compared to $28.2M, or $0.67 per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the company had $519.4M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
  • Previously (Aug. 6): Twist Bioscience EPS misses by $0.07, beats on revenue; raises full year guidance.
