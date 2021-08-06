Hot Stocks: DKNG, GRPN, YELP rise on earnings; EXPE falls; SPCE selling space tickets; NVAX delays COVID shot
- Another day of earnings announcements dominated pre-market trading in individual stocks on Friday. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) all gained ground following the release of their quarterly reports.
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) also advanced in the wake of its earnings release. However, the rally had less to do with the results themselves and more to do with the announcement that the company would start selling tickets for its space flights.
- Not all the earnings surprises were positive. Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) dropped in pre-market action after missing earnings expectations.
- Turning to non-earnings headlines, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) suffered a brutal sell-off in pre-market action after it delayed U.S. regulatory submission for its COVID-19 vaccine.
- DraftKings (DKNG) reported a Q2 loss that came in wider than analysts had predicted. However, revenue topped expectations, rising more than 300% from last year to reach $298M. The company also raised its full-year revenue forecast.
- On the news, DKNG advanced more than 7% in pre-market action.
- Earnings also drove gains in shares of Groupon (GRPN). The company easily surpassed expectations with its quarterly profit. Revenue fell 33% compared to last year, but the decline was not as steep as analysts had feared. GRPN rose 13% before the bell.
- Another earnings-related rally came from Yelp (YELP). The company posted a surprise profit for Q2, with revenue that rose a faster-than-expected 52%. YELP posted a gain of nearly 11% in pre-market trading.
- Virgin Galactic (SPCE) had a mixed earnings report. Its loss was wider than the consensus estimate, but it topped expectations with its revenue.
- However, the real focus of the earnings report came from news that the company was reopening ticket sales for space tourism, a move that will allow it to ramp up operations. SPCE edged higher by 3% before the bell.
- Expedia (EXPE) exceeded expectations with its quarterly revenue, with the top line jumping 273% to $2.11B. However, the firm missed bottom-line projections and warned of a "bumpy" post-COVID recovery. EXPE fell more than 7% in pre-market trading.
- Novavax (NVAX) has pushed back the submission of its COVID vaccine for approval by the Food and Drug Administration. It now expects to file an application for emergency use authorization in Q4 rather than Q3. NVAX plunged almost 13% before the bell.
