CytoDyn files lawsuit against activist group for 'misleading shareholders, illegal proxy contest'
Aug. 06, 2021CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY)
- CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) has filed a lawsuit against a shareholder activist group led by Paul Rosenbaum and Bruce Patterson, accusing them of misleading shareholders and waging an unlawful proxy contest.
- The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.
- "We are bringing this lawsuit so that we can return our full focus as quickly as possible to what matters most to our company, shareholders and patients: securing approval for leronlimab and bringing its lifesaving potential to market," CytoDyn Board Chairman and Chief Medical Officer Scott Kelly said in a news release.
- On Monday, CytoDyn attorneys sent a letter to Rosenbaum and Patterson arguing that their slate of board nominees were invalid.
- The investor group has accused the current management of poor stewardship of the company's lead asset, leronlimab, prompting the call for new board members.
- CytoDyn has also received subpoenas from the SEC and the Department of Justice related to leronlimab.