Appian acquires process mining innovator Lana Labs

M&A word made with building blocks
SB/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lana Labs is a developer of the LANA Process Mining Platform. The platform has a leading proprietary machine learning algorithm that automates analysis of the most complex business workflows, making companies smarter and more efficient.
  • The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • With the addition of native process mining, Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) can now deliver the world's most complete Low-Code Automation Suite.
  • Appian CEO Matt Calkins: "There is natural synergy between process mining, process modeling, and automation. We believe that our acquisition of Lana Labs means that only Appian will be able to take customers from knowing to doing, in a unified suite."
