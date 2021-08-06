Dow Jones rises, Nasdaq falls as Treasury yields jump on strong jobs report
Aug. 06, 2021 9:36 AM ETDow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI), COMP.INDXLK, XLI, XLF, XLE, SP500, DJIBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor7 Comments
- A big jump in nonfarm payrolls combined with a drop in the jobless rate is boosting confidence in the economic recovery, but that's not necessarily good for stocks.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is off to the races, up 6 basis points to 1.28%, reflecting confidence in the economy and speculation the Fed will soon start to taper its bond purchases.
- And those higher rates can weigh on equities at record highs, especially growth stocks.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.5%, the major index most closely tied to the reflation trade, is rallying. The S&P (SP500) +0.3% is up slightly and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.1% is down as rates climb.
- "This is an across-the-board favorable report," Mohamed El-Erian said on Bloomberg. But he adds the rise in average hours earnings, up 4% year over year, could become a headache for the Fed.
- "Once you offer higher wages to win people in, especially at the lower level, you have to offer higher wages across the board," he says. "This is going to embed itself and the Fed risks falling behind the curve and having wage-push inflation, cost-push inflation and demand-pull inflation, which is going to be very hard to counter down the road."
- In a tweet, technical analyst Mark Newton notes three important technical developments from the report: "1) Treasuries rolling over & a backup in yields looks likely in the days/weeks to come 2) US Dollar pushing back higher in a way that will lead to a test/breakout of recent highs 3) Prec Metals weakening."
- The cyclicals sectors are leading the S&P, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) all gaining.
- Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is struggling and all the mega-cap stocks are in the red.
- Check out the stocks making the biggest individual moves this morning.