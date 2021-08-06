Expedia CEO: Travel demand strong, but COVID still having impact
Aug. 06, 2021 9:34 AM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)EXPEBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) CEO Peter Kern said Friday that its recent quarterly results came amid a travel environment that is still seeing "quite strong demand" but where COVID remains a factor in people's decision-making process.
- Speaking to CNBC, Kern noted that the Delta variant has had an impact "on the edges," especially in places like Australia, where COVID restrictions have been put back in place.
- Kern's comments followed the release of a disappointing earnings report. The company's bottom line missed expectations and it warned of a "bumpy" recovery following the pandemic.
- Looking longer-term, Kern said he thinks society will just have to "learn to live" with the COVID virus. He expects travel to return to normal eventually.
- Turning to its business, the Expedia (EXPE) CEO said the company plans to use more targeted marketing. It doesn't plan to increase its advertising budget but is taking steps to make the process more efficient.
- EXPE dropped about 7% in Friday's pre-market action following the release of its quarterly report.
- The decline took the stock to $150.35. Shares haven't closed below $150 since February.