Adagio Therapeutics stock set to begin trading after IPO values COVID-drug firm at $1.9B

Aug. 06, 2021 9:37 AM ETAdagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI)ADGIBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor

Green and blue coronavirus cells under magnification intertwined with DNA cell structure
matejmo/E+ via Getty Images

  • Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) is set to begin trading Friday after its IPO priced at a bottom-of-the-range $17 a share, valuing the biotech firm at up to $1.9B and raising some $300M to advance its research into COVID-19 treatments.
  • ADGI sold 18.2M shares at the bottom of the initial public offering’s expected $17-$18 range. However, the firm slightly boosted underwriters’ overallotment options to 2.73M shares from the 2.655M originally planned.
  • The company wrote in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it expected to have some 108M shares outstanding following the IPO, or about 110.7M if underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options.
  • That will value ADGI at about $1.8B to $1.9B, depending on how many overallotment shares underwriters buy.
  • Adagio also expects to gross some $309.4M from the IPO. The company wrote in its S-1 that it intends to use some of the proceeds to continue developing its lead ADG20 drug candidate.
  • The company wrote in its S-1 that the antibody-based treatment “is designed to be a potent, long-acting and broadly neutralizing antibody for both the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 as either a single or combination agent.”
