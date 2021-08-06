Arch Reinsurance acquires Somerset Bridge Group
Aug. 06, 2021 9:43 AM ETArch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)ACGLBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Arch Capital Group's (ACGL +1.0%) subsidiary Arch Reinsurance completed the acquisition of Somerset Bridge Group, Southern Rock Holdings and affiliates.
- The acquisition, which was announced on June 23, include Somerset’s motor managing general agent, distribution capabilities through direct and aggregator channels, affiliated insurer and fully integrated claims operation.
- William Soares, Head of Specialty for previously said, "This transaction also anchors our UK motor coinsurance and reinsurance capacity with a fully integrated platform."
- Soares had noted that Somerset had been Arch Reinsurance's client for 11 years.
- “Clients will continue to benefit from Somerset’s quality insurance solutions and customer service, which are now backed by the financial strength and innovation of Arch Capital Group,” said Soares in an Aug. 6 press release.
- Source: Press Release