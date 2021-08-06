Therapeutic Solutions CEO tries to avoid “dilution” in next steps for JadiCell
Aug. 06, 2021 9:48 AM ETTherapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI)TSOIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- In laying out plans for funding the next phase of development for the company’s potential COVID-19 therapy JadiCell, Timothy Dixon CEO of Therapeutic Solutions (OTCPK:TSOI -11.1%) says the dilution of share ownership is out of the question.
- In a blog post on Friday, Dixon wrote “its not even on my mind today (dilution),” as the company attempts to seek government funding for further clinical development of JadiCell which has received FDA clearance to start a Phase 3 pivotal trial to treat COVID-linked lung failure.
- The CEO said the company targets emergency use authorizations for the treatment not only in the U.S. but also overseas.
- “One EUA deal and the rest will fall like domino's and we will serve humanity and we will serve you,” he added.
- In June, Therapeutic Solutions (OTCPK:TSOI) posted pre-clinical data supporting the efficacy of JadiCell in reversing neuroinflammation-driven brain damage in an animal model following COVID-19 infection.