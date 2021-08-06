Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Still have a ways to go with the labor market
Aug. 06, 2021 10:16 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor3 Comments
- U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said Friday that better-than-expected job growth in July suggested that "the economy is moving forward," but he argued that "we still have a ways to go with the labor market."
- Walsh told CNBC that he would like to see further gains in the labor participation rate, suggesting that more people were coming into the job market.
- Walsh's remarks followed the release of the government's monthly jobs report earlier in the day. The data showed that non-farm payrolls expanded by a larger-than-expected 943K in July. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%.
- The labor secretary contended that enhanced COVID unemployment benefits were not keeping workers from looking for jobs, saying the latest data showed no correlation between job gains and states that had stopped offering the higher unemployment benefits.
- Asked about whether policymakers should turn their attention to fighting inflation, Walsh stressed that there was "more work to do" to get jobs numbers back to pre-pandemic levels.
- However, he acknowledged that continued strong data on job creation could contributed to a "conversation we'll be having over the next couple months" about inflation.
