Sanofi Genzyme wins FDA approval of Pompe treatment Nexviazyme

Aug. 06, 2021 11:21 AM ETSanofi (SNY)SNYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Night Sanofi office building in Berlin, Germany.
Panama7/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Sanofi's (SNY +0.3%) Genzyme unit has won FDA approval for its Pompe disease treatment Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt).
  • The approval of the intravenous infusion is for patients one-year-old and older with late-onset Pompe disease.
  • Nexviazyme is an enzyme replacement therapy that helps reduce accumulation of glycogen, which causes muscle weakness and premature death from respiratory or heart failure in Pompe patients.
  • The FDA granted the therapy Priority Review in November.
  • Late last month, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion for avalglucosidase alfa.
