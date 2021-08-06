Sanofi Genzyme wins FDA approval of Pompe treatment Nexviazyme
- Sanofi's (SNY +0.3%) Genzyme unit has won FDA approval for its Pompe disease treatment Nexviazyme (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt).
- The approval of the intravenous infusion is for patients one-year-old and older with late-onset Pompe disease.
- Nexviazyme is an enzyme replacement therapy that helps reduce accumulation of glycogen, which causes muscle weakness and premature death from respiratory or heart failure in Pompe patients.
- The FDA granted the therapy Priority Review in November.
- Late last month, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion for avalglucosidase alfa.