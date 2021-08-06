Syneos Health Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2021 11:13 AM ETSyneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+63.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (+25.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYNH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.