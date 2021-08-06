Switch stock soars after upgrades praising REIT conversion steps
Aug. 06, 2021 11:14 AM ETSwitch, Inc. (SWCH)SWCHBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Raymond James upgrades Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from Outperform to Strong Buy citing the second-quarter earnings report, strategic investment from Elliott Management, and the company's "significant pursuit of a REIT conversion."
- Analyst Frank Louthan writes that the company "took the guide up after a strong leasing performance," which the analyst expects will last at least through the end of this year.
- The analyst thinks Switch's (SWCH) REIT conversion steps will be "well-received by investors" and the move will drive significant long-term value.
- J.P. Morgan raises Switch (SWCH) from Neutral to Overweight and lifts the price target from $19 to $25.
- Analyst Philip Cusick believes the company's "strong operational performance and organic growth outlook, potential upside from the Data Foundry acquisition, and shareholder initiatives will help close the valuation discount" relative to its data center REIT peers.
- Switch (SWCH) shares are currently up over 20% to $24.36.
