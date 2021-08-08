AECOM Technology FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETAECOM (ACM)ACMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AECOM Technology (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+32.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.21B (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.