Digital Turbine Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+138.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $190.26M (+222.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adjusted EBITDA of $33.2M
- Over the last 2 years, APPS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.