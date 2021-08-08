DHT Holdings Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETDHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-112.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $48.95M (-75.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adjusted EBITDA of $25.3M
- Over the last 1 year, DHT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.