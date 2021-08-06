Planet Fitness Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2021 12:31 PM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+175.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $127.54M (+217.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PLNT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward.