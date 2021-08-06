Food-delivery co. Meituan expected to be fined about $1B by China antitrust regulator - report
Aug. 06, 2021 12:35 PM ETMeituan (MPNGF)DADA, DDL, MF, MPNGF, DIDIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Chinese food delivery co. Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) is likely to be fined about a $1B by Chinese antitrust regulator on claims that it abused it dominant market position, according to an earlier WSJ report.
- The penalty may be announced in coming weeks and the company may be forced to revamp it operations and end some alleged exclusivity arrangements it has, according to the WSJ report.
- Meituan shares tumbled last week when the company and other food-delivery apps such as Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF), Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and DingDong Maicai (NYSE:DDL) appeared to be the latest targets of Beijing's ongoing regulatory crackdown. The food-delivery companies, some of which staged U.S. IPOs just weeks ago, tumbled after seven Chinese regulatory agencies ordered the sector to undertake several reforms.
- Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) first was targeted by Chinese antitrust regulator in late April when the authority started a probe into POFT practices at the food company in response to complaints filed against Meituan.
- China's State Administration for Market Regulation or SAMR is looking at so-called POFT practices (picking one from two, where a merchant is pushed to chose one marketplace as their exclusive online transaction platform), Nomura analyst Jialong Shi wrote in a note in late April.
- Similar to the recent Alibaba BABA case where the company was fined, Nomura said at the time that the firm expected Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) will likely be convicted and may have to pay a fine of CNY4.6B ($706M).
- Earlier, DiDi stock climbs premarket on report it may cede data access to settle China probe.