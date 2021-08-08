The RealReal Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe RealReal, Inc. (REAL)REALBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.46 (-9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $108.27M (+88.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, REAL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company's stock declined -19.10% on May 11, the day after it reported its Q1 earnings on May 10 after-market close.