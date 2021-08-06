LiveRamp shares climb 21% following upbeat earnings
- LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Holdings shares surged as much as 21% Friday as investors reacted positively to the data-connectivity platform company's better-than-expected first-quarter earnings report.
- Late Thursday, the San Francisco-based company posted a first-quarter profit, excluding one-time items, of 9 cents share, on $119 million in revenue. Analysts were looking for LiveRamp (RAMP) to lose 2 cents a share, on $112 million in revenue. During the same period a year ago, LiveRamp earned a penny a share, on sales of $99 million.
- For its second quarter, the company estimates it will report revenue of $124 million, which would be 18% higher that what it took in during the second quarter last year.
- As trading progressed, the company's shares traded at $47 a piece.
- Earlier this week, LiveRamp announced some executive changes, including a new chief product officer.