TrueCar moves back below 200-day moving average with steep post-earnings drop

Aug. 06, 2021 12:55 PM ETTrueCar, Inc. (TRUE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Online Auto Seller TrueCar Goes Public On The Nasdaq Exchange
Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

  • TrueCar (TRUE -19.4%) slumps after holding back from issuing formal guidance due to the heightened uncertainty around inventory shortages. The auto retailer did say it expects breakeven adjusted EBITDA for Q3.
  • TrueCar's (NASDAQ:TRUE) Q2 revenue and EPS results were very close to the consensus marks. Notably, the adjusted EBITDA tally of $4.7M was well ahead of the $1.9M consensus estimate.
  • On Wall Street, Benchmark cuts its price target on TRUE to $7 from $8 and Needham keeps a Neutral rating on what it sees a tough road for the end-to-end digital solution transition.
  • Big swings are nothing new for TrueCar (TRUE), with short interest at 12% of total float. Today's share price decline pushes TrueCar back below its 200-day moving average.
