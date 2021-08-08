Vuzix Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.33M (+42.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 3 downward.
- The shares have dropped 2.1% following Q1 earnings release on May.10.
- Shares are up 54.2% YTD.
- "Vuzix stock is for aggressive growth investors who believe the company's technology is good enough to produce big capital gains in the future. Value and income investors need not apply," Robert F. Abbott writes in a bullish analysis published in July on Seeking Alpha.