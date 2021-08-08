Corecivic Q2 Earnings Preview
- Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO estimate is $0.41 (-25.89% Y/Y), consensus Revenue Estimate is $466.09M (-1.39% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CXW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The company's stock declined -4.58% on May 6, the day after it reported its Q1 earnings on May 5 after-market close.
- In June the company had completed the sale of three properties for $326M, and separately signed a contract with Mahoning county for Northeast Ohio Correctional Center.