Keith Meister says it's hard to be bearish in current stock market
Aug. 06, 2021 1:08 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Keith Meister, managing partner and CIO at Corvex Management, said Friday that "it's hard to be bearish" about the stock market, even though the prospects for growth have dimmed a bit in the last few months.
- Speaking to CNBC, Meister characterized the current market as "constructive," with the COVID reopening continuing, despite the Delta variant.
- He said a strong consumer, an accommodative Federal Reserve and the promise of additional government spending should give a boost to stocks going forward.
- That said, Meister predicted an increase in volatility that will make equities "difficult to own."
- To explain his more moderate outlook, the Corvex CIO pointed to the fact that the Fed will likely start to cut back its asset purchases, removing some of the fuel for future stock gains.
- He also noted high valuations as a reason why the stock market's growth prospects have diminished since early 2021.
