US Foods Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2021 1:10 PM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)By: SA News Team
- US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+240.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.85B (+48.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, USFD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.