Energizer Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2021 1:12 PM ETEnergizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)By: SA News Team
- Energizer (NYSE:ENR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+34.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $654.2M (-0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.