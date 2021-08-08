FibroGen Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETFibroGen, Inc. (FGEN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.62 (+34.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $69.07M (+61.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FGEN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.