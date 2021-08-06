Hudbay Minerals Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2021 1:16 PM ETHudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)By: SA News Team
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+153.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $416.16M (+99.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HBM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.