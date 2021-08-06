Callaway Golf Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 06, 2021 1:21 PM ETCallaway Golf Company (ELY)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $755.21M (+154.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ELY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.