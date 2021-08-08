National Health Investors Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETNational Health Investors, Inc. (NHI)NHIBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.26 (-13.78% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $77.22M (-8.27% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NHI has beaten FFO estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The company's stock declined -2.16% on May 11, the day after it reported its Q1 earnings on May 10 after-market close.
- The company had collected 88.4% of contractual cash due for July.