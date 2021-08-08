Western Midstream Partners Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETWestern Midstream Partners, LP (WES)WESBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $657.98M (-2.1% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect Adjusted EBITDA of $474.7M.
  • Over the last 1 year, WES has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • In Q121, the energy company had reported revenue of $674.97M (-12.8% Y/Y), beating estimates by $37.12M. Adjusted EBITDA was $443.1M, while GAAP EPS of $0.44 missed estimates by $0.11.
  • Shares are up 35.46% YTD.
