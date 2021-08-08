Halozyme Therapeutics Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETHalozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+131.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $104.08M (+88.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HALO has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.