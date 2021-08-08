What to expect from CF Industries Q2 earnings?
Aug. 08, 2021 5:35 PM ETCF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)CFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (+77.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (+35.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CF has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The agricultural fertilizer company had reported 8.1% Y/Y growth in revenue for Q121. GAAP EPS was $0.70, topping estimates by $0.07. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at $398M.
- CF lead a surge in fertilizer shares in late June after the U.S. and European governments increased sanctions against senior Belarus officials accused of responsibility for escalating political repression. However, its shares along with other agriculture related stocks fell sharply earlier in the month in the wake of the Federal Reserve's higher interest rate outlook.